Reporters' Roundtable
Eight months after voters decided to pitch an aging form of government in Cuyahoga County, one office holder has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the new government. Meanwhile, the candidate pool in the races for the new county council and executive offices has firmed up with the passage of the filing deadline. Governor Strickland brings his reelection campaign to Cleveland in the midst of a surprisingly strange week in the gubernatorial race. Friday morning at 9, we talk about those stories and how the Lorain Morning Journal is reinventing the daily newspaper. Henry Gomez reporter, The Plain Dealer
Steve Hoffman editorial writer, The Akron Beacon Journal
Tom Skoch editor, The Lorain Morning Journal