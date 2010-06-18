Reporters' Roundtable--of Bike Paths and Children Services

The Ohio Department of Transportation lowers the boom on a fondly-held dream of the cycling community. Prospects grow dimmer still for a bike lane on the new Innerbelt bridge. On the Sound of Ideas reporters roundtable, we'll assess that announcement, check in on campaign trail, and find out why the agency that's supposed to be protecting children in Cuyahoga County has cut costs and services beyond what was required by a county austerity mandate. Plus, local author David Giffels on why LeBron James' Akronite identity may be the most important part of his free agency decision.Laura Johnston, The Plain Dealer

Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

Erick Trickey, Cleveland Magazine

David Giffels, author

Stuart Garson, chair, Cuyahoga County Democratic Party