Reporters Roundtable

Plans for a temporary casino in Cleveland hit a snag in Columbus as lawmakers prepare rules for expanded gambling. Also, green energy practices take one step forward and one step backward in Northeast Ohio. Corruption indictments mount in Cuyahoga County, while the race for county executive attracts a former commissioner's candidacy. Lastly, a shocking video documenting animal cruelty foreshadows a statewide political battle. Friday morning at 9 join host Dan Moulthrop and reporters from across the state to discuss these and other stories from the week's news.

Karen Kasler Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

Mark Naymik The Plain Dealer

Holly Zachariah The Columbus Dispatch