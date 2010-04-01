Reporters' Roundtable

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Published April 1, 2010 at 2:00 PM EDT
Secretary of State Jennifer Brunner proposes new voting rules for people who want to switch parties in the May primary. Meanwhile she faces an uphill battle in her bid for the Democratic Party's Senate nomination. Thursday morning at 9, join host Dan Moulthrop and guests for analysis of those stories and the latest on the northern Ohio militia members now under arrest. Also, stay tuned at 9:30 for the Capitol Steps April Fool's Special.Jo Ingles Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
