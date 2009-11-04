© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Post-Election Analysis

Published November 4, 2009 at 2:00 PM EST

On the ballot, you're deciding: Casinos? A livestock oversight board? A County executive or a charter review? Tax levies? Candidates for mayor, council, school board? The results will have far-reaching implications for Ohio and our region. Wednesday morning at 9, join the reporters' roundtable for analysis of the election results.Karen Kasler Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
Phillip Morris columnist, The Plain Dealer
Frank Lewis Editor, Cleveland Scene Magazine

