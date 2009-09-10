Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

Mayor Frank Jackson and all but one of the Cleveland City Council incumbents posted wins in Tuesday's city primary. The lightly-attended primary sets up the runoff elections in November. Meanwhile, a slate of reform-minded candidates was shut out in the Akron primary. The statewide multi-million dollar four-city casino campaign is starting to heat up with the appearance of the first TV and radio ads. Voters will again decide the fate of casino gambling November third. Those are some of the stories we'll discuss in Thursday's reporters' roundtable. Join us with your thoughts at 9:00 a.m. Steve Hoffman, Akron Beacon Journal

Denise Polverine, Cleveland.com

Henry Gomez, The Plain Dealer