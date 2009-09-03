© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

Published September 3, 2009 at 2:00 PM EDT

Cases up for review in the state Supreme Court this week threaten to upset the precariously-balanced state budget. Casino backers hope to force a public voteon the plan for video slot machines at race tracks and grocers are challenging the Commercial Activity Tax. A loss for the state would erase a billion-plus dollars from the state's bottom line. A former state senator and Lakewood mayor pleads guilty in a public corruption case. And after a seven-year sentence in a federal corruption case former Congressman Jim Traficant has been released from prison. Join us for the reporters' roundtable Thursday morning at 9:00 on 90.3. Jay Miller, reporter, Crain's Cleveland Business
Joe Frolik, editorial writer, The Plain Dealer
Laura Bischoff, statehouse reporter, Dayton Daily News

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsCourts/Crime - Fire/Law EnforcementSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox