Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

Cases up for review in the state Supreme Court this week threaten to upset the precariously-balanced state budget. Casino backers hope to force a public voteon the plan for video slot machines at race tracks and grocers are challenging the Commercial Activity Tax. A loss for the state would erase a billion-plus dollars from the state's bottom line. A former state senator and Lakewood mayor pleads guilty in a public corruption case. And after a seven-year sentence in a federal corruption case former Congressman Jim Traficant has been released from prison. Join us for the reporters' roundtable Thursday morning at 9:00 on 90.3. Jay Miller, reporter, Crain's Cleveland Business

Joe Frolik, editorial writer, The Plain Dealer

Laura Bischoff, statehouse reporter, Dayton Daily News