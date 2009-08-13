© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

Published August 13, 2009 at 2:00 PM EDT

The drive to reshape Cuyahoga County government took another turn this week when a competing slate of candidates announced plans to run for a proposed charter commission. Five people want the Cleveland Mayor's job and the primary is just under a month away. A Columbus judge won't let the state dip into a tobacco settlement fundto bridge a budget shortfall and Governor Strickland finds a new lottery director in Cleveland. Join us for a discussion of the week's top stories Thursday at 9:00 on 90.3.Mark Naymik, politics reporter, The Plain Dealer
Aaron Marshall, statehouse reporter, The Plain Dealer
Bill Rice, assistant news director, ideastream

