Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable

Published July 2, 2009 at 2:00 PM EDT

Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora breaks a year-long silence on the federal corruption probe. He claims he's the victim of joint GOP-Plain Dealer conspiracy. His calls for a federal investigation into that conspiracy appear to have fallen on deaf ears. Thursday morning at 9, join the reporters roundtable for analysis of this new development, the state budget standoff, and the four candidates vying to unseat Cleveland mayor Frank Jackson. Mark Naymik The Plain Dealer
Bill Sheil Fox 8 News
Jim Siegel Columbus Dispatch

Paul Cox
