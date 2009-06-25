Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

Jimmy Dimora decides to give up leadership, temporarily, of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party, but keep his day job. Dimora and the other Cuyahoga County Commisioners also have an office building they'll sell you--cheap. A developer has changed his mind about a make-over for the old Ameritrust Tower downtown, leaving the county holding the bag. State lawmakers are besieged by lobbyists hoping to dodge the budget axe. And the Governor embraces slot machine gambling. Join us for the reporters' roundtable Thursday at 9:00 a.m. on the Sound of Ideas.William Hershey, staff writer, Dayton Daily News

Erick Trickey, senior editor, Cleveland Magazine

Michelle Jarboe, business reporter, The Plain Dealer

Stephanie Warsmith, politics reporter, Akron Beacon Journal