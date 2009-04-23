Reporters' Roundtable

The recall attempt against Akron's mayor fizzles, and Cleveland's mayor lays the groundwork for his re-election bid, even as he appeals a million dollar fine for violating labor laws. Also, there are some surprising new regional economic figures--some good, some not--and synchronized resignations on Cleveland's city council leave a power vacuum and a few questions. Join us Thursday morning at 9 to talk about those and the rest of the week's top stories.

Steve Hoffman editorial writer and columnist The Akron Beacon Journal

Mark Naymik political columnist, The Plain Dealer

Bill Rice Associate Editor, ideastream