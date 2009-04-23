© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable

Published April 23, 2009 at 2:00 PM EDT

The recall attempt against Akron's mayor fizzles, and Cleveland's mayor lays the groundwork for his re-election bid, even as he appeals a million dollar fine for violating labor laws. Also, there are some surprising new regional economic figures--some good, some not--and synchronized resignations on Cleveland's city council leave a power vacuum and a few questions. Join us Thursday morning at 9 to talk about those and the rest of the week's top stories.

Steve Hoffman editorial writer and columnist The Akron Beacon Journal
Mark Naymik political columnist, The Plain Dealer
Bill Rice Associate Editor, ideastream

The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
