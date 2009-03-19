© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

Published March 19, 2009 at 2:00 PM EDT

If we build it, will they come? A national public works critic raises that question about the proposed Cleveland convention center and Medical Mart and suggests the answer will be 'no.' Governor Strickland still gets a thumbs-up from a majority of Ohioans, but his approval numbers are down from earlier this year. A stormy business climate has washed out a number of retail outlets in greater Cleveland and City View center in Garfield Heights is on shaky ground. Join us for discussion of these and other stories Thursday morning at 9:00 on 90.3.Christopher Evans, editorial writer, The Plain Dealer
Michelle Jarboe, business reporter, The Plain Dealer
Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox