Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

Published March 12, 2009 at 2:00 PM EDT
A private investigation concludes Bratenahl's retired police chief did a poor job of running his department. Justice Department investigators say they'll look into community complaints about a pair of recent police-involved shootings in Akron. United Auto Workers agree to trade some pay and benefits for a guarantee of job stability at Cleveland-area plants; and despite a law aimed at limiting the interest rates charged by payday lenders, critics say lenders are charging more than ever. Join us for discussion of these and other stories Thursday morning at 9:00 on 90.3.Mark Puente, The Plain Dealer
Phil Trexler, Akron Beacon Journal
Robert Schoenberger, The Plain Dealer
Sheryl Harris, The Plain Dealer

