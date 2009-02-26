© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

Published February 26, 2009 at 2:00 PM EST

Police have made arrests in a double shooting outside a Cleveland night spot. One man is dead, another is gravely wounded and downtown Cleveland's image has taken a fresh blow. Students are preparing for their return to Lorain County Community College after an arson fire forced a week-long shut down. And the Cleveland auto show opens at a time when car buyers are harder to find than a tick on a mustang. Join us for discussion of the week's top stories Thursday at 9:00 a.m. On 90.3.Mark Puente, reporter, The Plain Dealer
Karen Kasler, chief of the Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
Brad Dicken, reporter, Elyria Chronicle-Telegram
Gary Adams, president, Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers' Association

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsCourts/Crime - Fire/Law EnforcementSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox