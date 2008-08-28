© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

The Weekly Journalists' Roundtable

Published August 28, 2008 at 2:00 PM EDT

Governor Strickland and Dennis Kucinich take center stage at the Democratic National Convention…briefly; leaders in northeast Ohio prepare to find a replacement for the late Congresswoman Stephanie Tubbs Jones and two other lawmakers; the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections scrambles to get ready for November 4th; school report cards are out and few Ohio districts failed to make the grade. Join our reporters’ roundtable for the discussion Thursday morning at 9:00 on the Sound of Ideas. Erick Trickey, senior editor, Cleveland magazine
Scott Stephens, education reporter, The Plain Dealer
Howard Wilkinson, politics reporter, The Cincinnati Enquirer

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox