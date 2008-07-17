© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Reporters' Roundtable: Nat City and the NAACP

Published July 17, 2008 at 2:00 PM EDT

In the news this week, National City's stock price tumbles on fears of a widespread banking crisis, meanwhile the state may be running out of money for unemployment benefits. An officer in Twinsburg is shot and killed. The shooter's lawyer says it was self defense. In Cincinnati, the NAACP welcomes presidential hopefuls Barack Obama and John McCain. On the weekly reporters roundtable, we'll get the backstories on all the week's news. Join us Thursday morning at nine on 90.3Peter Krouse, business writer, The Plain Dealer
Howard Wilkinson, politics reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Jason Johnson, associate professor, political science, Hiram College
Rich Trexler, reporter, Akron Beacon Journal
Rick Karr, correspondent, Bill Moyers Journal

Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox