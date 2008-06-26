© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

Published June 26, 2008 at 2:00 PM EDT

Come September it's likely police in Ohio will be able to force suspected drunk drivers to take a blood test, if they have a D-U-I history and if the courts don't throw the law out. Also in the news this week ---some legislators want to phase out the state's largest source of revenue-
A Brussels-based human rights group comes after Ohio's John Demjanjuk. And a bit of good news on the local housing front. It's the reporters' roundtable on The Sound of Ideas Thursday at 9:00 a.m. on 90.3.Marilyn H. Karfeld, senior staff reporter, Cleveland Jewish News
Jay Miller, government reporter, Crain's Cleveland Business
Bill Cohen, correspondent, Ohio Public Radio statehouse news bureau

