Topping the news this week: Developers eyeing downtown Cleveland properties ante up, fueling speculation that once the Euclid Corridor project is completed, downtown might see a real rebirth. Also, Ohio's Superintendent of Public Education Susan Tave Zelman speaks about her resignation, and the housecleaning continues in the Attorney General's Office while the former attorney general faces new scrutiny over campaign spending. It's the regional reporters' roundtable. Join us tomorrow at nine, on 90.3.Stan Bullard, Crain's Cleveland Business

Michelle Jarboe, The Plain Dealer

Reginald Fields, The Plain Dealer