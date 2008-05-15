Reporters' Roundtable: Embattled on Every Front

Attorney General Marc Dann has become the most important person in Buckeye State politics. On the Sound of Ideas reporters’ roundtable, we’ll talk about the latest developments in the story that has eclipsed all other work in the Ohio statehouse, and we'll let you air your concerns about the story, too. In other news, though, a Cuyahoga County Commissioner wants to restructure county government, and he's finding a little help in Columbus. Also, State Senator Tim Grendell says he'll likely lose his battle against the Great Lakes Compact. Join the conversation, Thursday morning at nine, on 90.3.

Joe Frolik, The Plain Dealer

Joe Guillen, The Plain Dealer

Jo Ingles, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau