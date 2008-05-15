© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable: Embattled on Every Front

Published May 15, 2008 at 2:00 PM EDT

Attorney General Marc Dann has become the most important person in Buckeye State politics. On the Sound of Ideas reporters’ roundtable, we’ll talk about the latest developments in the story that has eclipsed all other work in the Ohio statehouse, and we'll let you air your concerns about the story, too. In other news, though, a Cuyahoga County Commissioner wants to restructure county government, and he's finding a little help in Columbus. Also, State Senator Tim Grendell says he'll likely lose his battle against the Great Lakes Compact. Join the conversation, Thursday morning at nine, on 90.3.

Joe Frolik, The Plain Dealer
Joe Guillen, The Plain Dealer
Jo Ingles, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsEnvironmentCourts/Crime - Fire/Law EnforcementSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox