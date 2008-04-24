© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable: Political Drama with Dann and Dimora

Published April 24, 2008 at 2:00 PM EDT

Two Plain Dealer reporters get bounced by Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora. Attorney General Marc Dann releases redacted emails but can't escape the spotlight. The House and the Governor square off on the energy bill. Join us for a conversation about those stories and others from the week's news.Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer
Jay Miller, government reporter, Crain's Cleveland Business
Bill Cohen, correspondent, Ohio Public Radio statehouse news bureau

Paul Cox
