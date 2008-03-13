© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable: Crossovers, snow, and smoking

Published March 13, 2008 at 2:00 PM EDT

Evangelical Christians and crossover voters had big impacts on the outcome of the Ohio primary. And right after the election, we turned in our marking pens for show shovels. We'll deal with the remnants of the primary and see what you thought about the job done by local snow plows. Also, a downstate judge disappoints bar owners who wanted to overturn the statewide indoor smoking ban, and Hopkins Airport could soon have its own police force. Join 90.3 for a reporters' roundtable Thursday at 9 a.m.Henry Gomez, The Plain Dealer
William Hershey, Dayton Daily News

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsCourts/Crime - Fire/Law EnforcementSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox