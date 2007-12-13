Reporters' Roundtable: Myers Mess, Cleveland's Credit Crunch and Other Tales of Woe
In the news this week, Ohio's civil rights chief calls it quits; Myers University wants to throw in the towel, but a local judge pulls in the reins; and the mortgage mess forces more employees out the door at Cleveland's Key Bank. But the biggest story may be the credit crunch reaching the city of Cleveland. New tax laws and new property value reassessments--brought on by the foreclosure crisis--are weighing down the city's financial prospects. You're invited to join us at the Sound of Ideas roundtable. Thursday morning at nine.Jay Miller, Crain's Cleveland Business
Henry Gomez, The Plain Dealer
Thomas Mulready, CoolCleveland.com