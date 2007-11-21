© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable

Published November 21, 2007 at 2:00 PM EST

This week, Cleveland ranks a bit safer than it has in recent years in a Congressional Quarterly survey of FBI data, but it's still nowhere near as safe as Parma. A federal judge puts mortgage lenders' feet to the fire. Cuyahoga County's Board of Elections weighs another possible recount. Speculation around the future of Myers University looks as though it will soon be resolved with a sale. Nearby Erie, PA, gets the gift of a lifetime. We'll look at those stories and others on our roundtable, this week on Wednesday at 9 a.m.Mike McIntyre, columnist, The Plain Dealer
Peter Chakerian, Managing Editor, CoolCleveland.com
Joe Tone, Managing Editor, Cleveland Scene

