Reporters' Roundtable: Rules, Records and Rokakis

Published October 4, 2007 at 2:00 PM EDT

Two new rules this week: the new and improved sales tax in Cuyahoga County and a ban on the direct purchase of wine from large vintners. Elsewhere in the news: a republican party intern slows state government with the mother of all public records requests, a former accountant for the Catholic Diocese is convicted on fraud charges; Cuyahoga County Treasurer Jim Rokakis pens a piece for the Washington Post; and the Greater Cleveland RTA garners a major transportation award. Join us to round up those stories and others from across the region Thursday morning at nine. Mark Naymik, political reporter, The Plain Dealer
Mike McIntyre, columnist, The Plain Dealer
George Nemeth, Brewed Fresh Daily, Cool Cleveland

