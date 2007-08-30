Reporters' Roundtable: Good cop, bad cop and worse cop, and other tales from across the region
An investigation ends with the arrest of a Cleveland police officerand a passle of his associates. They're charged with being part of a drug dealing ring. Also, a new energy plan for Ohio--is this when we'll see some growth in renewable energy? The US Census Bureau's poverty rankings offer some relief for Cleveland. Also, two questions about of Ohio's Republican party: Where are the candidates who want to replace Congresswoman Deborah Pryce? And why is Rob Frost the loneliest politician in Cuyahoga County?We'll talk about those stories and a few others at the reporters' roundtable. You're invited to join in the conversation. Thursday morning at nine.Susan Vinella, reporter, The Plain Dealer
Eric Trickey, senior editor, Cleveland Magazine
Bill Cohen, correspondent, Statehouse News Bureau