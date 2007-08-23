© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable: Tales of two trials, and other stories

Published August 23, 2007 at 2:00 PM EDT

A former financial officer for the Cleveland Catholic Diocese goes to trial, his attorneys point their fingers up the chain of command, all the way the retired Bishop Anthony Pilla. Also, a judge orders the City of Euclid to reorganize its wards and its council to comply with a forty-year old law. Meanwhile, after chairing the Summit County GOP for more than 25 years, Alex Arshinkoff now faces some competition from inside the party. It's not the first obstacle he has faced. Those stories, plus a new plan for the Port Authority, some lost taxes at the airport, and nine million dollars of downtown real estate in Akron--for the low price of $22 million. Join us, Thursday morning at nine.Chris Maag, freelance reporter
Kymberli Hagelberg, ideastream
Mary Jane Skala, senior editor, Sun News

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsCourts/Crime - Fire/Law EnforcementSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox