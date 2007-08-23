Reporters' Roundtable: Tales of two trials, and other stories
A former financial officer for the Cleveland Catholic Diocese goes to trial, his attorneys point their fingers up the chain of command, all the way the retired Bishop Anthony Pilla. Also, a judge orders the City of Euclid to reorganize its wards and its council to comply with a forty-year old law. Meanwhile, after chairing the Summit County GOP for more than 25 years, Alex Arshinkoff now faces some competition from inside the party. It's not the first obstacle he has faced. Those stories, plus a new plan for the Port Authority, some lost taxes at the airport, and nine million dollars of downtown real estate in Akron--for the low price of $22 million. Join us, Thursday morning at nine.Chris Maag, freelance reporter
Kymberli Hagelberg, ideastream
Mary Jane Skala, senior editor, Sun News