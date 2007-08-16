Reporters' Roundtable: Report Cards, Crime Fighting, and a Medical Mart in Your Neighborhood
School report cards are out across the state with mostly good news. But with thirty different standards to meet, the progress reports have left a lot of people scratching their heads and wondering what does it take to win at this yearly game? Also, an old plan to fight crimein Cleveland, a new development plan for the university in downtown Akron, and, this just in: There are thirteen possible locations for the Medical Mart. Who knew? You're invited to join us for the reporters' roundtable, Thursday morning at nine.Jill Miller Zimon, blogger, Writes Like She Talks
Chris Sheridan, editorial writer, The Plain Dealer
Steve Hoffman, editorial writer, The Beacon Journal