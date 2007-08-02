Bridge Safety and Reporters' Roundtable: A veto denied, a pending lawsuit, and uses of campaign cash
Before the roundtable, we chat with a local expert in monitoring bridge safety. Art Huckelbridge has some perspective on the Minnesota tragedy--he trains the Ohio Department of Transportation and his students at Case Western Reserve University in how to track the health of aging bridges.
As far as the roundtable goes: The Ohio Supreme Court just handed down a decision against Governor Ted Strickland. You may remember his veto of a bill former Governor Bob Taft had failed to sign. Well, according to five justices, Governor Strickland wasn't minding the constitution. Also in the news this week, the city of Euclid prepares for a Federal lawsuit, the BWC gets a new board, the democratic party chair uses campaign money to pay his rent...to his wife. You're invited to join us for the reporters' roundtable, Thursday morning at nine.Art Huckelbridge, professor of civil engineering, Case Western Reserve University
Bill Hershey, reporter, Dayton Daily News
Jill Miller Zimon, blogger, Writes Like She Talks, and Meet the Bloggers
Jay Miller, reporter, Crain's Cleveland Business
Jeff Piorkowski, reporter, The Sun News