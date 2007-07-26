Regional Reporter Roundtable

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

In the news this week, one Cleveland city councilman catches both flak and praise for his poison pen, and another travels to Washington to spread the bad news about foreclosures. Meanwhile, in Columbus, the investigation into a major data theft leads to resignations and terminations all the way down to a lowly intern. On the Sound of Ideas Roundtable, we'll talk about those stories, the rumblings coming out of the Attorney General's office, and the possibility of a rate hike at Dominion Ohio. That's Thursday morning at nine on 90.3.

