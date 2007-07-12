Regional Reporter Roundtable

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

In the news this week: the President comes to town and finds his economic message hijacked by the war; a wave of violence hits the streets of Greater Cleveland; a local attorney is given a new mission - to seal a Medical Mart deal; Case Western's new president begins, with a few missions of her own. We'll talk about those stories and others on The Sound of Ideas regional reporters roundtable. There's a seat for you, too, so don't miss it, Thursday morning at nine on 90.3.

