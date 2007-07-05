© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Regional Reporter Roundtable

Published July 5, 2007 at 2:00 PM EDT

Some of the Democratic Presidential contenders are in town today and tomorrow to speak with the steelworkers union. The question is this: will any of their messages resonate statewide? On our roundtable this week, a discussion about the presidential race and Ohio. We'll talk with veteran political reporters - and you - about candidates, the issues and which stances are likely to win Ohio voters over. It's politics in the Swing State on the Sound of Ideas, Thursday morning at nine on 90.3.

Tags
The Sound of Ideas Sound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable