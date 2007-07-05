Regional Reporter Roundtable

Some of the Democratic Presidential contenders are in town today and tomorrow to speak with the steelworkers union. The question is this: will any of their messages resonate statewide? On our roundtable this week, a discussion about the presidential race and Ohio. We'll talk with veteran political reporters - and you - about candidates, the issues and which stances are likely to win Ohio voters over. It's politics in the Swing State on the Sound of Ideas, Thursday morning at nine on 90.3.