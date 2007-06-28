Regional Reporter Roundtable

Ohio's governor gets his budget approved, complete with a tuition freeze and tax break. The Ohio legislature moves towards agreement on eminent domain, while the Department of Development dangles big bucks in front of Continental Airlines on Cleveland's behalf. Meanwhile, Cuyahoga County's commissioners find a way for Cleveland to afford a new convention center and a medical mart - raise taxes. Join us for the regional reporters roundtable on The Sound of Ideas, Thursday morning at nine on 90.3.