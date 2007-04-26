© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Regional Reporter Roundtable

Published April 26, 2007 at 2:00 PM EDT

Two democrats join the ranks of the Cuyahoga County Elections board. There's room for one more republican - who's it going to be? Then there are dress codes, curfews and a regionalism push on a new front, this one from a coalition of suburban mayors looking for a countywide economic development agency. And speaking of regionalism, Greater Cleveland gets ready to launch a new marketing campaign - we'll ask for your slogan suggestions. It's The Sound of Ideas roundtable, Thursday morning at nine on 90.3.

Tags
The Sound of Ideas Sound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable