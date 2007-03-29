© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Regional Reporter Roundtable

Published March 29, 2007 at 2:00 PM EDT

The governor declines federal funds in favor of greater sex education offerings...An audit of the Bureau of Workers Comp finds the depth of that agency's mismanagement...A report on campaign finance blasts Ohio's ten-thousand dollar personal contribution limit...And the latest in the battle between the secretary of state and the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. And Governor Taft is thrilled with his new portrait, a painting that takes its place at a Statehouse gallery honoring former governors...

Tags
The Sound of Ideas Sound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable