Regional Reporter Roundtable

The governor declines federal funds in favor of greater sex education offerings...An audit of the Bureau of Workers Comp finds the depth of that agency's mismanagement...A report on campaign finance blasts Ohio's ten-thousand dollar personal contribution limit...And the latest in the battle between the secretary of state and the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. And Governor Taft is thrilled with his new portrait, a painting that takes its place at a Statehouse gallery honoring former governors...