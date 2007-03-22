© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Regional Reporter Roundtable

Published March 22, 2007 at 2:00 PM EDT

Ohio's new Secretary of State forces a showdown with the Cuyahoga County Elections Board. Cleveland's former state senator C.J. Prentiss is appointed to the Department of Education. Her new challenge? To close the achievement gap. Also, a lawsuit over access to public records raises the question whether bloggers are journalists, and what lawmakers are saying about the Governor's new two-year budget. Those stories and more on The Sound of Ideas regional roundtable, Thursday morning on 90.3.George Nemeth; Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau; Erick Trickey, Cleveland Magazine

Tags
The Sound of Ideas Sound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable