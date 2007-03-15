Regional Reporter Roundtable

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Published March 15, 2007 at 2:00 PM EDT

Governor Strickland just delivered a State of the State Address filled with ambitious proposals. Saying it's time for a shared sacrifice, he called for an end to the state's educational voucher program, a freeze on state college tuition, and for a moratorium on new charter schools. On The Sound of Ideas, a look at the state of the state and the other news of the week. Join us at our regional roundtable Thursday morning at nine on 90.3.Jill Zimon, Writes Like She Talks (blog); Chris Maag, freelance journalist; Jay Miller, Crain's Cleveland Business; Ros Atkins, WHYS

The Sound of Ideas Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable