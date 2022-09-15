NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 1

We’re back!

On this week’s episode, we give you the highlights of this summer’s news from Ohio, the US, and the world.

We answer your Monkeypox questions. What is it? Does it really come from monkeys?

The United Kingdom has a new monarch.

Anna tells us about Cleveland’s own Dorothy Fuldheim in this week’s Know Ohio.

And we meet NewsCat’s new intern!

Primary Election (noun): A vote held to let voters decide who will be their party’s candidate during a general election.

Counteroffensive (noun): A military response in defense of an attack.

Public Health Emergency (noun): When health consequences have the potential to overwhelm the regular capacities of a community.

Pustules (noun): Red bumps from a rash.

Abdicate (verb): To renounce one’s responsibility to be a ruler.

Constitutional Monarchy (noun): A system of government in which a country is ruled by a king or queen with limited power because they must follow a constitution.

NewsHound spent all his summer training with NewsCat. For our write-in question, he wants to know “ What did you do over the summer?”

You can use the inbox form to submit your answers.

For this week's poll, we want to know: ”What type of stories do you want to learn about this year?” You can choose between stories about science, politics, the environment, technology, health, the economy or international affairs.

Your answers will help us shape future episodes!

Click here to vote!