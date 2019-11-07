© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth 2019-2020 | Episode 8

Published November 7, 2019 at 8:00 AM EST

 

In this week's episode, we get an update on the impeachment inquiry, California wildfires and the autoworker strike. Our October Buckeye Beat reviews last month's biggest stories.

Plus, we celebrate Veterans' Day with a Politics on Point about the First Amendment and take a look inside a military uniform factory.

partisan (adjective) in favor of a particular side

evacuate (verb) to remove someone from danger

opioid (noun) a pain-relieving drug

In this week’s show, we learn about a new law that could set middle school start times to 8:30 a.m. We want to know what time do you think middle school should start? Be sure to explain why with supporting evidence.

You can use the inbox form to submit your great letters.

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to  newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.

 

