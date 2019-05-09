NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 28

Teachers, our educator survey is live! We'd appreciate if you'd take a few minutes to fill it out. As a thank you we will randomly be selecting three survey-takers to receive a class visit (virtually or in person) from the NewsDepth team next season.

In this week's episode, we learn about the new emperor in Japan and about a kissing bug that spreads more than cooties.

Plus, we go all out for Teacher Appreciation Week with lots of stories of teachers and school staff going the extra mile.

abdicate (verb) to step down from the position as leader in a country.

plateau (noun) an area of raised flat land.

parasite (noun) an organism that lives on or inside another organism, and stays alive by harming the other.

stroke (noun) an attack when the blood that circulates to your brain is interrupted. It can cause trouble walking, speaking or understanding.

In this week's episode, we learn about a school in Texas that has a new dress code for parents. Rewatch the story below and then tell us is you think parents should or should not have a school dress code. Be sure to support your answer with evidence!

