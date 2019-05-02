NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 27

Teachers, our educator survey is live! We'd appreciate if you'd take a few minutes to fill it out. As a thank you we will randomly be selecting three survey-takers to receive a class visit (virtually or in person) from the NewsDepth team next season.

In this week's episode we cover advances in technology helping the disabled and the police.

One Japanese teacher becomes an American citizen in front of her whole school so we celebrate by learning about a traditional tie-dye technique.

Plus, Rick rounds up the news including new words in the dictionary and braille added to Lego bricks.

surveillance (noun) close watch over somebody suspected of committing a crime.

Federal Aviation Administration (noun) the federal government agency in charge of all things flight - from big planes to dinky drones.

buzzy (adjective) someone or something that draws a lot of attention.

snowflake (noun) someone who is very sensitive.

