NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 22

March is Women's History Month and we've got a ton stories about of inspiring women to celebrate! Including new female recruits in Japan's mostly male military. Plus, in this week's Buckeye Beat we visit the National First Ladies Historic Site in Canton.

The Special Olympics are underway in Abu Dhabi - we learn about the awesome organization and its athletes.

Finally, we learn some economic lessons about fishers waiting for Brexit to bring back their business and a fortune cookie company facing high rent rates.

Reminder: NewsDepth will be on break next week. Episode 23 will post online April 4 and air on WVIZ PBS April 5 and 6. You can view the full season schedule here.

Special Olympics (noun) an organization that encourages people with intellectual disabilities to show off their athletic skills.

rent (noun) a payment to someone to use their space.

Pacifist (noun) a person or a nation that believes war and violence are never the answer to settling arguments.

draft (noun) a required sign-up to serve in the military.

In this week's episode, we feature a few stories about awesome ladies. For Women's History Month, we want you to write to us about a woman in your life who's inspired you! They could be someone you know, like a coach or a teacher, or maybe someone you've never met but you look up to!

