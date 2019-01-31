NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 15

The government shutdown has come to an end, but the 2020 election has just begun! Rick walks us through these big political stories.

Plus, it's flu season. We hear tips from a school nurse on how to avoid the virus that is spreading fast.

For African American History Month, we will be featuring a series of Sketchbook segments on black artists.

And, oh yeah, the Super Bowl is coming up and Mary has a super explainer on our state's sporty past!

term limit (noun) the number of years an official is allowed to serve in his or her position based on law.

flu (noun) a virus-caused illness that leaves you feeling achy and tired.

sublimation (noun) a chemical process when a solid turns into a gas without changing to a liquid first.

This week we learn about several folks who turned their early passions into careers. Darius Steward found his love of painting at a young age and became a painter and art teacher. Plus we learned about a 7-year-old who is already working as a barber!

We want to know, if you could have a career right now, what would you choose? Tell us why you think the job would be a good fit for you!

