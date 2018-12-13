NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 11

The nation says a final farewell to our 41st President George H.W. Bush. We talk about his presidency and that of his son 43rd President George W. Bush.

Plus, Rick reviews the holidays happening this time of year and we visit a family who've been using the same live Christmas tree for more than 30 years!

Reminder: NewsDepth will be on Winter Break until January. View the full show schedule here.

discriminate (verb) to treat categories of people unfairly, often because of their race, their gender or their age.

aftershock (noun) a small earthquake that comes after a big one.

giga- (prefix) billion.

We're headed on winter break, so we want you to take this time to be creative - write us your best winter-themed poem! Bonus points if you send in a video of you reading your poem!

