NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 8

In this week's episode, we celebrate Veterans Day with lots of great military stories! Hear the story of a woman who was among the very first female pilots in the military, see a soldier reunite with his family and take a trip to Ohio's new national museum dedicated to veterans.

Get your globe out! We've got lots of international news: from traditional dances in India to Kenyans struggling to get by financially to South Koreans overworking themselves.

And oh yeah, we have Ohio's midterm election results too!

work ethic (noun) the value that hard work is praiseworthy.

sea level (noun) the average level of the sea around the globe.

ally (noun) the state of working with another country, especially for a military purpose.

This week we learn about lots of amazing veterans. Rewatch the segments below, then write to us!

We want to know about a veteran in your life. They could be a family member, a neighbor, a friend... Make sure your letter tells us in what branch of the military they served and what they did while they served. You can use the inbox form to submit your great answers!

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.