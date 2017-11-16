© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2017-2018 Episode# 10

Published November 16, 2017 at 8:00 AM EST

In our Thanksgiving we're talking more than turkey - we travel around Asia with Trump and taste some odd Ohio cuisine.

Watch this week's episode in full above. Below you'll find more information and links to the topics covered on the show.

Word Highlight: prime minister, demilitarized zone, millenials

Question of the Week: We want to know what you want to learn more about. Tell us what you're interested in and we just might pick a special story out just for you!

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to  newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.

NewsDepth NewsDepth: Full Episodes
Margaret Cavalier
