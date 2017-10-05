© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth 2017-2018 Episode #4

Published October 5, 2017 at 8:00 AM EDT

Click here for a transcript of this episode

Watch this week's episode in full above. Below you'll find more information and links to the topics covered on the show.

Word Highlight: alloy, coding, prototype

Question of the Week: In this week's episode, we watch a story about a woman who wants to paint her business bright pink, but the city she works in is not happy about her color choice. After you've watched, write to us and tell us: Should there be laws about house color? Or should you be able to paint your place any color? Tell us: why or why not?

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to  newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration

