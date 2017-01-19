NewsDepth 2016-2017 Episode #14

Download this episode

Download a transcript of the episode

Watch this week's episode in full above. Below you'll find more information and links to the topics covered on the show.

Word Highlight: repeal, sonic boom, electric propulsion

Question of the Week: In this week's poll, we asked if you have any friends or family with special needs. After you've voted, write to us and tell us some ways you make them feel more included.

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration