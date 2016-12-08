NewsDepth 2016-2017 Episode #11

Download this episode.

Watch this week's episode in full above or click on the individual segments below for more information and links to the topics covered on the show.

Word Spotlight: wildfire, censorship, sedimentary

Question of the Week: In this week's poll, we asked if you think Facebook should try to limit "fake news" on its site. After voting, write in -- and tell us how you voted and why!

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration