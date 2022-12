The Baldwin Wallace 84th Annual Bach Festival runs Friday-Sunday, April 15-17, 2016. For this week's Cleveland Ovations, we present last year's performance of the Mass in B Minor, BWV 232, recorded April 18, 2015. Jacqueline Gerber hosts.

Baldwin-Wallace Symphony Orchestra

Baldwin-Wallace Festival Choir

Dirk Garner, conductor

Eric Jurenas, counter-tenor

Jessica Petrus, soprano

John Russell, tenor

Paul Max Tipton, bass-baritone