Les Délices: The Age of Indulgence & The Imaginary Orchestra

This episode of Cleveland Ovations features selections from two recent concerts by Les Délices: The Age of Indulgence and The Imaginary Orchestra.

The Age of Indulgence

Les Délices continues its exploration of daring, experimental works from the French Rococo. Quartets from François-André Philidor’s Art of Modulation and other works for the salon mix lush French harmonies with Haydn-esque humor and wit and a little of CPE Bach’s characteristic sturm und drang to create a truly unique sound. The result is a fusion of baroque gestures and classical forms that combine with harmonic and technical virtuosity to yield expressive extremes. Works by Philidor, Rameau, and more.

Selected works:

Philidor: Sinfonia V

Blavet: Sonata Seconda La Vibray

Rameau: Entrée de Polymnie and Dardanus

Guignon: Variations on Les Sauvages

The Imaginary Orchestra

Weeks before the orchestra arrives to join in the production of an opera, the repetiteurs create grand operatic gestures and magically gauzy textures at the keyboard in rehearsals with singers and dancers. With the swirling colors of an orchestra under their fingers, virtuoso harpsichordists Michael Sponseller and Jacob Street are featured in this program of orchestral arrangements for two keyboards from operas by Rameau, Marais, Lully, and more.

Selected works:

Lully and Marais

Rameau at the Keyboard

Rameau the Visionary

Symphonie pour deux clavecins

The Power of Love